Ex-JLS star JB Gill says son loves being a big brother to his baby sister

Former JLS singer Jonathan “JB” Gill has revealed his son Ace is relishing his new role as older brother to sister Chiara Sapphire.

Gill, 31, and his wife Chloe, welcomed their second child on July 30. The couple have now introduced the world to their daughter who has joined them on the family farm in Kent.

The former boyband star said that far from being jealous, four-year-old Ace – who will turn five on September 19 – has been very accommodating of his new sibling.

Gill told Hello magazine: “He’s been amazing. He’s so proud to tell everyone: ‘This is my sister’ and he wants to involve Chiara in everything, like story time and bath time.

“He’s a typical boisterous boy, but he instinctively knew he had to be gentle with her and he talks to her really softly.”

Chloe, a former backing dancer, thanked the couple’s famous friends for the gifts they had given Chiara including a pair of shoes from Gill’s former JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold.

She added she was looking forward to introducing Chiara to the daughters of another former JLS star Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle, who sang with The Saturdays and is now a TV presenter.

Chloe said: “I’ve been sending Rochelle loads of photos and I reckon we might be in for some amazing hand-me-downs from those stylish Humes girls.”

Chloe revealed she opted for a planned caesarean section for Chiara’s delivery at the couple’s local at the hospital, the Princess Royal, in Orpington, after a traumatic natural birth with Ace.

She said: “It was such a calm experience and absolutely the right decision, I think that, perhaps, you don’t get the same rush of euphoria in that sense of: ‘Wow, I went through all that and now I have this baby.’

“But the instant connection was there and that intense love that just takes your breath away.”

Read the full interview in the latest edition of Hello magazine.