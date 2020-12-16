Drive-through Nativity brings joy to town

A star shines over the stable

Members of the Cellar Church in Ellesmere organised the Covid secure celebration of the nativity as most traditional carol services are not going ahead this year.

The free event saw families take a tour of the festive tableaux put up on the Tesco car park in the town when the store closed at 4pm on Sunday.

Trolley stands and gazebos provided the shelter for those portraying the story of Jesus' birth, from the journey to Bethlehem to the Shepherds and Wise Men as well as non religious, festive scenes.

Hundreds of people in their own motorised 'bubbles' enjoyed the free event which included a music CD and even a goody bag for the children.

One of the scenes

Pastor Phillip Wright from the Cellar Church said: "The event was planned back in August and it was a first for Ellesmere.

"The Cellar Church wanted to do something to encourage our community after such a difficult year and to remind folk of the real reason for the Christmas season.

The gingerbread man

"We are so grateful to the Tesco’s store at Ellesmere and to all those from the church who put their heart and soul into the evening.

"We are now preparing for our next event this coming Sunday ‘A drive in community carol service’. Christmas is definitely a time to celebrate."

Mary and Jesus, and the donkey, start out on their journey

One of those who enjoyed the evening was four year old Connie Austin from Criftins, who went along with mum and her grandad.