Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and top chef Rick Stein making a bee-line for north Shropshire venue

By David Tooley

Famous faces are making a bee-line for events at a community theatre near Oswestry.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
World-renowned dancer and Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas and chef, restaurateur and author Rick Stein are both heading to the The Holroyd Community Theatre in Weston Rhyn.

They'll be at the theatre to talk about their new books, in the events being promoted by the town's Booka bookshop.

Shirley will be talking about her debut novel Murder on the Dancefloor on the evening of October 23, while Rick is booked for 1.30pm on November 1.

A spokesperson for Booka said: "With Murder on the Dancefloor, Shirley Ballas delivers a showstopper of a debut crime novel. We’re delighted to welcome her to Oswestry to celebrate its publication and hear stories from her fascinating career. Don’t miss this chance to see and meet her!"

Shirley has enjoyed a dance career spanning more than 40 years, becoming a multi-award-winning Latin and ballroom champion, and one of the most renowned dancers in the world.

In 1996, Shirley retired from competitive dancing to become a coach and teacher. She became head judge on BBC TV’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Rick Stein has a new cookbook called Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers.

Collecting over 100 of his recipes, Simple Suppers is packed with inspiration for midweek meals and casual get-togethers with friends, paired with stories that celebrate the simple things in life.

File photo: Rick Stein at Moreton Hall's Holroyd Community Theatre for Booka Bookshop of Oswestry

"We’re thrilled to welcome one of our all time favourite authors back to Oswestry to celebrate the publication of his new book," said the Booka spokesperson.

For all the details of upcoming Booka events in Oswestry and Chester, including talks from many authors, visit bookabookshop.co.uk/future-events

David Tooley

By David Tooley

