Market Drayton 10K race bosses go a step further and create a full day out

The organisers of the ever-successful Market Drayton 10K recently announced a sponsorship from dairy company Muller that will also see Kelly Sotherton run the race, and director Tim Beckett wanted this year's event to be more substantial than before.

A fun run will begin at 9.45am on Sunday and the main race at 11, and after the presentation of awards in the afternoon three bands will take to the stage at the Grove School.

Town councillor Mike Smith, who is part of the team that helps the day run smoothly, said: "The 10K event used to come to an end at about 1.30pm when the last of the presentation had been awarded to the runners, but this year Tim wanted to add something new.

"It started when we upgraded from a lorry-based stage to an eight-metre pro stage. We all thought 'what a waste to have such a great stage and just use it for 40 mins or so for the presentations', so we all pooled ideas and decided to have a music gig from 1pm to 5.

"A good friend and music and DJ legend, Barry Davies, helped source some of the acts and sourced the stage, and will be compering on the day. The new attraction will hopefully make people want to stay and listen to the bands, grab a burger and enjoy what promises to be the best event ever.

"The main event is still the massively supported Market Drayton 10K of course, but Lisa Peacock and myself have organised the trade stalls this year to help the team out. Barry has helped us provide the music event."

Two of the bands that will perform are Telford's own Savannah, and Stoke-on-Trent outfit Stepping Lane.

The third band will be announced soon.

Volunteers who can help out on the day are asked to contact marketdrayton10k@gmail.com