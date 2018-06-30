Raymond Blanc’s son Olivier set for Market Drayton food festival

The Market Drayton Ginger and Spice Festival, in its second year, will feature demonstrations and workshops including Olivier Blanc, son of Raymond Blanc OBE.

He will showcase recipes inspired by his father, and will be incorporating fresh ingredients grown in Longlands Primary School’s community garden, as well as other fresh, seasonal produce throughout the festival, from September 26 to 29.

A series of cookery demos and interactive workshops showcasing fresh, seasonal and locally sourced food will take place throughout Friday, September 28 at the school and at the soon to be opened ‘Zone Centre’ in Fairfields.

Olivier, who is an ambassador for Love British Food, said: “I was delighted to be invited to take part in this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton, and particularly pleased to be involved in promoting healthy eating choices with the Fairfields Community at the Zone Centre and Longlands Primary School.

“I am really looking forward to demonstrating how their home grown, seasonal vegetables can be used to create simple yet delicious and nutritious meals. It’s important that children understand where their food comes from so they can identify what they are eating from a young age.”

After the demonstrations, there will be a celebratory community meal for children and their families cooked by local chefs Adam Purnell, James Sherwin and Chris Burt. They will use meat supplied by the Fields Kitchen and Morgan’s Country Butchers. The barbecue will be accompanied by seasonal salads with vegetables inspired by Olivier Blanc and created by the community throughout the day.

Head teacher of Longlands Primary School, Zillah Cope, said: “We were thrilled when Julia approached us to take part in the Ginger and Spice Festival and even more so when we found out Olivier Blanc would be joining us.

"We have already started our preparations by working with our gardening club and the Incredible Edible project in selecting and planting a variety of vegetables and herbs in our newly created school garden made entirely from recycled materials.”

Sally Tyson, director at event sponsors AIP, said: "As a leading provider of school meals, healthy and nutritious food is at the heart of our business. It is our pleasure to support the Ginger and Spice Festival in not only actively promoting seasonality and nutrition to the Fairfields community, but also being part of the bigger, national picture in supporting the overall celebration of British Food Fortnight."

Tracey Edwards of the Fields Kitchen said: "We are delighted to be providing our own reared Aberdeen Angus beef for this wonderful event. Offering local, seasonal food to the community of Market Drayton was the inspiration behind us opening The Fields Kitchen in February of this year."

Kate Hughes, project co-coordinator at the Zone Centre. said: "We are really excited about collaborating with the Ginger and Spice Festival for this community event. It will provide a great opportunity for education and learning, plus helping the community residents work towards fulfilling their full potential. We are also really excited to be using our brand new kitchen facilities at the Zone Centre."

The Ginger and Spice Festival will coincide with British Food Fortnight, and will include an eclectic mix of festival fringe events celebrating the culinary heritage of Market Drayton.

It was announced that Ricky Ross, founder of Deacon Blue, will perform at the festival, supported by Market Drayton's own Heidi Browne.

For further information, and to book onto other events, visit gingerandspicefestival.co.uk

A guide including all events, and discounts for gingers, will be available from appointed amenities around town from August.