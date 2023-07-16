Rain fails to dampen spirits as 80s lovers turn out in force for Let's Rock Shrewsbury

Let's Rock 2023 packs out The Quarry in Shrewsbury

The Quarry was jam-packed full of rockers donning their 'I heart the 80s' T-shirts, disco skirts and sporting their best mullet wigs.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Thousands of people filled every inch of the festival space on Saturday, with some setting up camp under a pop-up tent or parasol.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

And the rain didn't put anyone off, as the festival saw large crowds of people dancing and singing along to some of the best-loved tracks of the decade.

Headlining this year's festival was synthopop duo Soft Cell playing some of their biggest hits including Tainted Love, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye and Where Did Our Love Go?

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/07/2023 - Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury..

They were joined by Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, as well as The Undertones, Soul 2 Soul, Midge Ure, Heaven 17, Hue and Cry, Neville Staple and T'Pau, featuring singer Carol Decker who used to live just over over the river from the concert site.

At around 2.30pm, it was Neville Staple from The Specials who had the crowd on their feet screaming the lyrics to Ghost Town.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Coming down for the day from Wrexham were Lyn Edwards and Karen Rogers, who were in a party of 13. They are regular Let's Rockers and were absolutely loving the day.

Karen said: "It's brilliant – it's just our era and it's all our age group here as well and it reminds us of the year we left school in 1980 and 1982."

Carol Decker of T'Pau

There was a glitter stall and a face-painting stand for those concert-goers who really wanted to get into the spirit of things, as well as a number of food and drink stands.

Over in the VIP lounge, themed Club Tropicana, there was a whole other party going on, with Nathan Moore – lead singer of Brother Beyond – keeping everyone entertained.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

He had rockers going wild singing everything from Electric Dreams to Mamma Mia and of course, Sweet Caroline.

Gareth Kilburn from Ross-on-Wye and Craig Boyes from Leicester were having a "super" time at Let's Rock, while also celebrating Craig's 60th birthday.

"I don't know how I found my way here," Craig joked, "I got up this morning and just followed the crowd."

Craig was looking forward to The Undertones and The Boomtown Rats, having seen them originally back in the late 1970s early 1980s.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury. In Picture: Five Star

Meeting up with friends and family seemed the order of the day for many.

Emma Bowen from Ironbridge comes every year with her friends Jacqué Marshall from Telford and Yvonne Johnson from Shrewsbury.

They said they were all really enjoying it, even though they admitted the weather could've been better.

"There's a group of us that travel every year and we all meet up" Emma said.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Last year saw the return of Let's Rock Shrewsbury after two challenging, pandemic-hit summers.

The 2022 Let’s Rock festivals drew in a combined audience of more than 150,000 across the thirteen festival sites.

Founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “It was truly humbling to have everyone back at Let’s Rock last summer after two difficult years, and it means the world to us that our loyal audience has stuck with us.

Let's Rock 2023 at The Quarry in Shrewsbury

"Let’s Rock is a family-friendly festival; children can enjoy complimentary activities within the ‘Kids’ Kingdom’ area with an interactive circus, face painting, inflatables and more.

"For adults, there are multiple bars and a ‘Club Tropicana’ VIP area, plus of course the all-important posh loos."

Let’s Rock works with many charities including official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement.

Since partnering with UK Live in 2014, Child Bereavement have managed to raise over £800,000 at the Lets Rock Festivals.