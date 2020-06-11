Drive-in concert to launch in Shrewsbury

The team at Shropshire Festivals, the events company behind the Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest, have used their time in lockdown to re-think how to provide the county with a memorable night out.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale for the first Shropshire Drive-In on July 4, where cars will be able to park up at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury to enjoy a music concert with three local bands.

The drive-in experience is one of the latest trends in the events world, following the rise of drive-in raves in Germany. Shropshire Festivals’ director of fun, Beth Heath, said after reading about the ‘autodiscos’ she decided it was a good model to get Shropshire out socialising again.

She said: “The public have endured a challenging few months of being kept cooped up at home so we decided it was about time there was a socially distanced, safe way to party.

“This is a night out for everyone – we just ask that you follow our rules to keep everyone safe. It will be suitable to come as a family with your kids, with housemates or on a date night with a loved one. Expect some old fashioned, feel-good, safe fun.”

To date, local bands Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Vertigo have been confirmed to perform, with a third band to be announced. Attendees will be able to listen to the music through FM radios. There will be a DJ-led sing-along, with lyrics sent via the Zoom app. Street food and soft drinks will be available and delivered straight to audience members' cars in the style of a luxury drive-through.

Beth added: “We know that the Government’s advice could change at any time, so we are guaranteeing full refunds in the event we are not able to go ahead with the concert. We hope the public will purchase tickets in confidence, before our limited tickets sell out.”

For more information visit www.shropshiredrivein.co.uk