Stiff Little Fingers to bring headline tour to Birmingham

In addition to the dates announcement the iconic punk group also released two special virtual reality videos filmed with a 360 degree camera attached to the drum kit, from this years Putting the Fast In Belfast 3 show in August.

This gives the user, via their mobile viewing device or computer, the option to view whatever part of the stage and or band member they so wish via movement of the viewing device or via a mouse or pointing tool.

Stiff Little Fingers - Tin Soldiers - Custom House Square Belfast 2019 (360 VR)

Stiff Little Fingers - Alternative Ulster - Custom House Square Belfast 2019 (360 VR)

Formed in 1977, the Belfast band is best known for songs such as Alternative Ulster, Suspect Device, Barbed Wire Love, Nobody's Hero, Johnny Was and many more.

They split up after six years and four albums, although they reformed five years later, in 1987.

Jake Burns, their lead singer, is the only member to have been with the band during all its incarnations, but in March 2006, original bass guitarist Ali McMordie rejoined them following the departure of The Jam bass player Bruce Foxton after 15 years.

Stiff Little Fingers will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on March 14.

