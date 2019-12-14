Showaddywaddy to play Telford show

The 70s group will be bringing their latest tour to Oakengates Theatre on February 15.

The band is best known for its covers of 50s and 60s songs, and their set will include hits like Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon and Pretty Little Angel Eyes.

Tickets are available for the show for £25 or £22 with concessions. The gig will begin at 7.30pm.

For information visit theplacetelford.com or call the box office on 01952 382382.