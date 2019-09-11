Emeli Sandé to play Birmingham HMV show

Access is limited to wristband holders only. Wristbands will be available with the purchase of new album Real Life at the Birmingham Bullring store from Friday, September 13.

Fans can also pre-order the album in-store to guarantee their wristband.

Emeli’s series for BBC TV also starts during album release week, with the first episode of Emeli Sandé’s Street Symphony going out on the BBC Scotland Channel at 10pm on Thursday, September 19.

Adele Emily Sandé MBE, known professionally as Emeli Sandé, first rose to fame in 2009 as a featured artist on Chipmunk track Diamond Rings.

She has since released three full-length studio albums, and received a number of accolades including four Brit Awards, the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Award, two Ivor Novello awards, three MOBO Music Awards and more.

Emeli Sandé will perform at HMV Birmingham Bullring on September 19.

For more information, click here.