Midlands band Like Giants to play Birmingham date of Fireball tour

Midlands pop punk quartet Like Giants - with members from Staffordshire and Shropshire - won the city heat of the contest, that will see them perform during the Fireball Fuelling The Fire Tour at the O2 Academy later this year.

The band will perform at the event alongside the likes of Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, Save Ferris, and last year's winners Thieves Of Liberty.

One band will be chosen at the end of the tour to be crowned Fireball’s Hottest band 2020.

Other finalists include the likes of Frank Grimes and The Disasters, This Time Last Year, Well Done You, Belle Elmore, Crashes, Weatherstate and Millie Manders and The Shutup.

Fireball UK Brand Ambassador, Matt Reynolds, said: “We’re so proud to announce the strongest group of finalists our hottest band competition has seen so far.

"All hand-picked by us all at the good ship Fireball and Academy Events from the hundreds of awesome applicants that we received over the last two months.

"It’s gruelling work, but we do it with a smile, so you don’t have to.

Advertising

From all the entries that I have listened to, I must say it’s very evident that the UK scene is incredibly strong at the moment, now I can’t wait to hit the road in September to finally get to see our finalists live and crown Fireball’s Hottest Band 2020”.

The Fireball Fuelling The Fire Tour comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on September 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.