Rainbow inspired necklace raises £2,000 for LGBTQ+ charity

British artist and sculptor, Andrew Logan, designed the 'rainbow heart' wearable art piece to help raise more than £2,000 for the mental health charity, MindOut.

Donations were made over 12 days on his Just Giving page and concluded with a raffle draw on Monday, July 6, where one lucky name was chosen to win the unique rainbow heart as a prize.

The lucky winner was Belinda Wright from Battersea. She said: "It’s gorgeous and I completely love it. I have always admired Andrew’s work and am so thrilled to own this unique work of art.”

Andrew was inspired to make the piece by the rainbow symbols showing thanks for key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and also an emblem of Pride.

MindOut, the charity to benefit from the sale, is a mental health service run by and for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people. They work to improve the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ communities and to make mental health a community concern.

Lucy Kamper, business development manager at Mind Out, added: “We are delighted and ever so grateful that Andrew's beautiful rainbow heart has raised over £2,000 for MindOut.

Andrew Logan, a Welsh artist and sculptor

"It's a difficult time for fundraising and every penny will help LGBTQ people experiencing mental health distress to get the vital support they need to prevent suicide, reduce loneliness and helps us challenge stigma.”

Andrew Logan now lives in Wales and has been creating art, sculptures, jewellery, mirror portraits and costumes for over 50 years.

He has an international following and has established the Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture in Berriew. He is well known as the founder of the Alternative Miss World.

He and his partner, Michael Davis, also remodelled Berriew’s Lion Hotel – now an art hotel with Andrew Logan-themed rooms.