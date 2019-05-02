Shrewsbury collective Jonathan Markwood's Hoo-Hah Conspiracy back with new album

Psychoacusis is the former The Ticket Unsigned act's first new album in 10 years.

Featuring 10 brand new tracks and fizzing with their familiar off-the-wall storytelling style, it is a formula that has won major awards at the JPF World Music Awards with previous albums Telling Tales and Tips And Tricks For The Modern Age.

As well as being the band's main songwriter, Jonathan is also a solo singer and actor with credits including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Fresh Meat on his CV.

The record is produced, written and arranged by Jonathan, who said: "The album is full of lavish string arrangements and soaring, catchy choruses laced with black humour.

"Tracks such as Jumping Off Balloons, Clare and Holographic After Life, introduce the lives and misadventures of a host of new characters, including Motorbike Mona, Creosote Keith and Rupert - the cautionary tale of a talent show wannab.

"They all share the stage alongside a special guest appearance from The President."

Along with long-time collaborators Jim Streets on guitar and drummer Tony Holt, Jonathan will be out in force this summer promoting the new album at music festivals.

Psychoacusis is released on May 25 on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon. It is available to pre-order now from iTunes.

To hear the album tracks live, the band will be performing at Shrewsbury's In Good Hands Music Café before it is released, on May 10. After it comes out, they are on the bill at the Naturally Pure Well Being Festival over the Welsh border in Llangollen, before playing at Party in the Park in Whitchurch on June 8 and returning to their hometown for BluFest on July 14.

West Midlands music fans can catch them at Tamworth's Warton Music Festival on July 20, before they head back into Wales for Funk In The Forest in Welshpool on July 27.

For more live show info go to jonathanmarkwoodshoohahconspiracy.com