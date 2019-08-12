Characters from the world of film and comic books in Oswestry - with pictures and video

The second, OzConUK event was held at the town's leisure centre with hundreds of comic con enthusiasts and family mingling in what organisers say was an event for all ages.

Shropshire's own Boycie, John Challis, posed by a replica of the Trotters' three wheeler while Toby Osmond who played the Prince of Dorne and Ross O'Hennessey who played Lord of Bones in the cult Game of Thrones, was also at the two day event.

Comic con

Comedy actors, Stephen O'Donnell and Christopher Ryan, both in Bottom, also make appearances.

Cosplay specialists dressed in incredible costumes to take on the roles of their heros, whether Spiderman or characters from Star Wars, arriving in Shropshire from across the north West, the Midlands and beyond.

The range of costumes proved a delight, particular for children who had themselves dressed up in costumes of their own favourite heroes and baddies, many from Disney.

Darren Evans as Spiderman and Lydia Evans, 5, from Chester

There was a special Cosplay competition with one of the judges, Stephen Finch, saying OzConUk ensured every child in costume received a prize.

Stephen who arrived as superman, said including younger visitors was a great way of introducing people to the world of Cosplay.

"It is a wonderful world to get involved in and it is brilliant that all the children who have gone to the trouble of coming here in costume have been rewarded."

Toby Osmond from Game Of Thrones

Teenager cosplayer turned judge was 17-year old Twila Morris from Oswestry.

She played two very different roles, becoming comic book character, Harley Queen from Suicide Squad on Saturday and Harry Potter's Hermione Granger on Sunday.

"I have always loved dressing up but what I didn't known was that, by taking on the role of the person I was actually Cosplaying," she said.

Cooper Tomlin, 7, and Artie Tomlin, 4, from Bristol saying hello to Bumblebee

"I am doing drama A-level at sixth form at the Marches and so I love the role playing side of things. I have never been a confident person and so Cosplay has really helped. When I am in costume I feel empowered and that gives me confidence in the real world."

She said that by attending Comic Con events she also hoped to help other people become inspired.

"I had a message from the mother of a 13-year-old with a chronic illness. She said I had made her daughter's day when I posed for a photo with her at a recent event in Manchester."

Riley Morris, 8, from Llanfyllin meets Chewbacca

The weekend is organised by Oswestry businessman Martin Proudlock.

"Last year was the first event and I did it because I wanted to put something on for the people of Oswestry. This year there has been so many more people in costume and a bigger footfall so the message is spreading.

"It is important for me to make sure that everyone can enjoy OzconUK however old they are. So when Predator made an appearance we ensured that he was not too scary and the children loved him."

Jonathon Roberts who was volunteering and helped sponsor the event said: "This event doesn't take itself too seriously, which I love," he said.