6 Tower Street, Ludlow. Picture: Halls

Formerly the site of Baker's cafe and restaurant, the Grade-II listed Tower Street building dates back to the 15th century. Though its medieval character has been retained through its wealth of timberwork, the property is modern and "well-presented".

The quaint coffee shop spans the ground floor and basement, and has an "attractive" decked roof terrace and sky-lit conservatory for guests.

The conservatory. Picture: Halls

The roof terrace. Picture: Halls

It also comes with a modern two-bedroom flat, which can be accessed through a separate entrance and takes up two floors. It has a kitchen and lounge area, two "generously sized" bedrooms, and a bathroom. The part-commercial, part-residential property is being sold by Halls estate agents for offers in the region of £375,000.

The listing reads: "The property is prominently located fronting onto Tower Street in the town centre of the sought after town of Ludlow. Tower Street serves as one of the main retail streets in the town centre of Ludlow with surrounding occupiers including Costa, Boots, Oxfam, Joules and Nationwide. The property is located within proximity of public car parks and all the local amenities serving the town of Ludlow.

The ground floor seating area. Picture: Halls

The lounge area in the upstairs flat. Picture: Halls

"Ludlow is an established market and tourist town, located in south Shropshire with a population of circa 11,000 people. The town has nearly 500 listed buildings and was described by Sir John Betjeman as probably the loveliest town in England.

The kitchen and dining room of the flat. Picture: Halls

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Halls

"Ludlow has a reputation for the quality of its food and drink, boasting excellent bars and restaurants encouraged by the area's abundance of quality producers. Every September the town is filled with food lovers from all over the UK and beyond for the annual Ludlow food and drink festival. It was voted in The Times recently as one of the loveliest towns to live in. Ludlow is situated approximately 30 miles from the county town of Shrewsbury and approximately 24 miles from the City of Hereford, which is to the south."

The bathroom. Picture: Halls