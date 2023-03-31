Have a HAPPi Eco-Friendly Easter

Th Happi Easter Eggs

HAPPi has created three great-tasting flavoured Easter Egg bars as an alternative to the heavily-packaged traditional eggs that grace our stores each year.

The new Easter bars come in three delicious flavours; Plain Milk, Salted Honeycomb and White Raspberry, and boast 35% less sugar than other mass market brands, making them a great choice for those looking for healthier alternatives this Easter, whilst still enjoying a sweet treat.

And what’s more, the chocolate is both plant-based and gluten free.

Promising the same rich and creamy chocolate that HAPPi has become known for, the new Easter Egg bars also use fully recyclable packaging that will help reduce waste this Easter.

HAPPi only use cocoa that is slave and child labour from the world’s best cacao-growing country, Colombia. Sourced by renowned family-owned Lukar Chocolate, HAPPi is committed to investing in sustainable farming of its chocolate and ensuring it is ethically sourced.

HAPPi’s new Easter Bars will launch at the end of February, (RRP £6.49 for a 140g bar) and available at Waitrose and Amazon. To buy online and find out more, visit https://happichoc.com

Facts

HAPPi produces Easter Eggs in three flavours, Easter Bars in three flavours, Bunny Lollies, Chocolate Buttons, Hot Chocolate Spoons and Bars in six flavours and two pack sizes.

All HAPPi packaging is from sustainable sources and is either fully recyclable or compostable and contains zero single use plastic.

HAPPi is made with Gluten Free Oat Milk and rice syrup, delivering a ‘rich & creamy’ taste with no nasties.

HAPPi buys its cacao directly from farmers and growers with a full ‘farm-to-bar’ supply chain. This means it knows who grows its chocolate and what they get paid.