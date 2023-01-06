Hope for the future of Wem pub as community rallies to buy it

The Horse and Jockey pub closed in September after becoming a victim to crippling costs

It comes after the Horse and Jockey pub in Wem became a victim of crippling cost rises in September of last year and was forced to close.

Dawn Davies, who ran the pub with her husband Derren and daughters Taylor and Kaitlin, revealed the decision to terminate their lease was 'heartbreaking'.

But due to the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, soaring energy prices and the cost of living, the family had been forced to cut their losses.

Now, thanks to the efforts of the local community, hope for the future of this "treasured" community asset has been renewed.

Lesley Mitchell of the Friends of the Horse & Jockey group, revealed that the group has been formally considered as potential bidders for the pub on Ellesmere Road, Northwood.

The group now has five months to raise the funds to purchase the Horse and Jockey, with the current asking price sitting at £395,000.

Lesley's post read: "On January 3 the group have confirmed in writing and by email, to the Assets Officer at Shropshire Council that they wish to be formally considered as potential bidders for the purchase of the Horse and Jockey, Northwood, Wem. The application to bid has been successful.

"Very soon there will be an open public meeting held to consult directly with the community and to engage potential shareholders who will receive a presentation about the project to date, following which there will be a question-and-answer session and discussion."

"Shares will be set low enough to give accessibility. We would love you to pop along and show your support. There are so many ways you can help to achieve a successful outcome."

The Horse and Jockey

The Horse & Jockey is currently listed as an Asset of Community Value, which means it can be used to further the social wellbeing or cultural interests of its local community.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, added: "The owner registered an intention to sell the property on November.

"This triggered a six-week initial moratorium period during which an eligible community group can ask to be treated as a potential bidder.

"During this window, the council received a request from an eligible community group and this has triggered a full moratorium period to allow the group time to prepare their bid.

"The full moratorium period ends on May 30, 2023.

"During this time, the owner cannot sell the property unless the disposal is exempt or to an eligible community group.

"The owner only has to consider the community group’s bid, they do not have to accept it and community groups don't have a right of first refusal.

"After May 30, 2023, the owner has a protected period of 12 months exactly when they can sell to whomever they choose free from restriction of the legislation."

For more information on Assets of Community Value, visit the Shropshire Council website.