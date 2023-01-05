'Best in the world' McDonald's staff shocked and proud after Michelin star chef's praise

Delighted staff at the Welshpool McDonald's described as 'the best in the world' by one of the country's top chefs

The restaurant, which opened at Buttington Cross on the outskirts of the town last year, has been thrust into the spotlight after receiving top billing from one of the country's best chefs.

Gareth Ward, who runs Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, near Machynlleth, praised the Welshpool franchise of the popular fast food restaurant when Wales Online asked him for his top three places to dine.

It came after he had picked out Baravin, in Aberystwyth, and offered up a rave review for Caersws Fish Bar and its 'koji fried chicken'.

Gareth Ward

The praise comes from a man whose own restaurant has built an outstanding reputation, earning two Michelin stars and a host of other top awards.

Asked for his favourite places to eat, Mr Ward had said: "You're going to laugh at this – Welshpool McDonald's. I'm telling you now, Welshpool McDonald's is on a different level. It's just got different [elements] to everyone else. [It's] just absolutely smashing it.

"Last time I had a crispy chicken and it definitely had [something like] truffle mayonnaise on it. I don't think it did, but it tasted like it did. Everybody I speak to says this is, by far, the best MacDonald's in the world. Welshpool McDonald's that's what it's all about."

Welshpool's McDonald's

Marco Pretta, area supervisor for McDonald's said the staff were delighted – and a little bit shocked – to hear the praise from a top chef.

He said:" It was great. Really, really unexpected but it is something that makes the team really proud to hear.

"The first reaction is always a bit of a shock because it is not something you expect, but I am sure all the guys and girls here are really proud."

Welshpool's McDonald's has been described as 'the best in the world'

Speaking about Caersws Fish Bar, Mr Ward had pointed to its 'koji fried chicken', describing it as "awesome".

The fish bar's Facebook page describes the dish as koji fried chicken thigh with siracha mayo, shaved celery compress, fresh apple, sultana purée, served with a fried pickle and chips.

Mr Ward's own review said: "The guy [who runs it], he's super passionate. He makes like koji fried chicken. He's like fermenting stuff. He's just doing all sorts and he's doing sourdough batter and all that kind of stuff. What he does is really cool. It's class. [My go to order is] fish and chips with mushy peas. Loads of salt, loads of vinegar and then ketchup. I just love ketchup. If you got a really nice flatbreads or a soft bun, you make a sandwich out of it, it's class."