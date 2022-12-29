What are Prime Drinks? Aldi sells out of hydration drink causing social media storm

Prime Drink - the bottles that have teenagers going crazy for.

Queues were seen outside Aldi supermarkets across the UK this morning, after it was announced that they would be selling the 'Prime' drink in their stores.

Videos on social media show Aldi stores selling out of the drink within minutes of opening, with some people even documenting the queuing before hand.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 @PrimeHydrate will be in stores from tomorrow! You'll be able to grab one of each flavour while stocks last! @KSI meet you there? pic.twitter.com/rRZWvTVlVO — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) December 28, 2022

The viral drink has caused hysteria among teenagers trying to get a hold of the bottles, which retails at £1.99, but has been seen in convenience stores reselling for as much as £20, and even seen on eBay listings for £50 per bottle.

The Prime Hydration drinks were launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul - with the pair having a combined 63 million subscribers on YouTube.

On the company's website it says: "We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function.

"We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to worked countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.​

"We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.​

"Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.​

⁃ KSI & Logan Paul"

One Wolverhampton teenager has managed to get his hands on 10 bottles of Prime, despite stores across the West Midlands and the UK completely selling out.

When asked why he wanted the bottles, he said: "It's actually a nice drink, and I wanted to try and collect as many bottles as I can because I've seen how crazy it is on social media."

Videos have gone viral on social media of customers queueing in large numbers, some even fighting over bottles of the beverage.

A Twitter account has even been set up with its own app called 'Prime Tracker UK', which tracks stock levels and keeps people informed on where the drink is available - it currently has over 14,000 followers.

A TikTok video with over 400,000 views claims that a store in Walsall called JHodies that have a lot of the drinks in stock, but are selling them for £6.99 a bottle - whilst above retail price, still cheaper than the viral store in Wakefield, Yorkshire, called Wakey Wines, selling the bottles for £19.99 each.