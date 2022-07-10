Tasty treats as Oswestry Food and Drink Festival returns

Holly Jones, 8, from Cockshutt, trying out cheese

Culinary delights and beverages from both Shropshire and North Wales, the rest of the UK and more international climes were on offer at the event, which is now in its 13th year.

A combination of great weather and great smells attracted people to the town centre, with stalls centred around Bailey Street and Cross Street, as well as the Bailey Head in front of the town's indoor market. Entertainment included stilt walkers and live music.

Organised by Oswestry Town Council and running over Saturday and Sunday, the festival saw Mayor Jay Moore just one of the many people enjoying everything it has to offer.

Having fun with the Delivery Shark selfie board is Aimee Bragg with Oliver and Noah Bragg

Shaun Melusi from business Liar Liar

Tim Roberts from Su Casa with Barbara Roberts

Councillor Moore said: "This has become a tradition in Oswestry and it is a great chance for people to sample food and drink they might not have known about or to see the best of what shops, bakers and producers have to offer.

"There are a lot of independent shops and traders in Oswestry and the surrounding area and this is a great chance for them to advertise what they do.

"I was there at the opening of the event at 10am and there was a steady flow of people from then - it was building up nicely and we are expecting hundreds of people who either live in the town or are visiting - it's a great opportunity for Oswestry as well to show itself off."

Delilah Morris, 6, tries a vegan treat watched by Sam Riley from Happy Mouse Vegan Shropshire Cheese

Helping raise money for Music Mob, which aims to provide free music lessons for youngsters, are the Odd Bods - Jenny and Norman Harris White

Bramble and owner Noah Keith, 11, check out the Bonbon Pooch stall, featuring treats and cakes for dogs, run by Hayley Foster, from Wellington

One of the independent traders benefitting from an increase in visitors was Gillham's deli which has been in the town over 50 years. Harry Maltby of the deli was reporting a brisk trade on the first morning of the festival.

The town council's marketing and events manager, David Clough, said some of the very best specialist food and drink exhibitors from the region were baking and brewing their specialities across the weekend.

He said: "The streets are alive with aromas of African, middle-eastern, Malaysian, Indian, and Spanish cooking, and the festival is showcasing the pick of local produce from sausages to hog roasts, and crepes to ciders. For the sweet of tooth, there’s traditional cakes, cupcakes and fancies galore - something for everyone in fact."

Alan Owen, from Cockshutt crepe business Le Chariot, with Sophie Cullwick

Tyto the barn owl held by Abigail 9

Oswestry Food and Drink Festival

The Owl Man and son: Cody Perry, 8, and Carl Perry, from Wolverhampton,with Poppy and Fidget