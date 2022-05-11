Traditional Shrewsbury town centre pub up for sale for £860,000

The Coach & Horses in Shrewsbury is going on the market

The Coach & Horses, in Swan Hill, Shrewsbury, is expected to hit the market next week with Halls Commercial.

Owner Ross Ireland has said that the venue is being sold as he is looking to retire, and manager Dean Morris is also looking to slow down.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for a professional couple to take on and put some energy into," said Mr Ireland.

The Victorian pub has a wood-panelled bar, a small side snug area and a large lounge where meals are served. There is always a wide selection of local real ale.

The pub has consistently been featured in CAMRA’S Good Beer Guide, and head chef John Barton was once a finalist on MasterChef. The restaurant can do around 50 covers.

The buyer would get the freehold of the pub as well as an apartment upstairs.

Mr Ireland has owned the pub since 2003, and Mr Morris has been there for 33 years and manager for 20.

"I've done what I can with it, it's been great fun," said Mr Morris.