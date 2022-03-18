The Cock Hotel in Wellington has been done up. Photo: The Cock/Facebook

The Cock Hotel in Holyhead Road, Wellington will be opening its doors again at midday on Tuesday, March 22.

Its new owners Joule's, the brewery based in Market Drayton, announced the news on Facebook writing: "We are delighted to, at last, announce the opening of the Cock Hotel next Tuesday.

"We cant wait for you to see it, it's a real treat!"

The Grade-II listed building is a former coaching inn and has been a popular Wellington venue for more than 250 years.

How the Cock Hotel used to look

Former landlords Peter and Liz Arden sold the pub back to Joules in 2018 after running it for the best part of two decades. The brewery had previously owned the pub from the 19th century until a hostile takeover by Bass in the 1970s.

Joule's promised to retain the venue's heritage while bringing it into the 21st century with its revamp which has now been completed.

The pub's new team has also been active about the reopening on social media.

Calling the venue "legendary" they have promised a "brilliant selection of fantastic beer and ale as well as all the wine and spirits you could possibly desire."

But they are also asking for patience and sympathy as they are new to the trade.

"Simon, Bill and the new team will get it right most of the time we hope but we may just get it not so right but you will get it all with a big big smile," they said.

"Can we kindly ask you to be a little bit patient and sympathetic as absolutely everything and everybody is brand new to us as well as to you!"