New cafe and bar sets opening date for Shrewsbury town centre venue

The former Paperchase shop in Pride Hill

Builders are currently working on the former Paperchase shop unit at 46 Pride Hill and the company's website says Floro Lounge is due to open on Wednesday, February 2.

"The builders are currently hard at work finishing off Floro Lounge in Shrewsbury in time for our opening on the 2nd of February!" says a statement on the company website. Each Lounge in the company's portfolio has a name and Shrewsbury's is called Floro.

"Our Lounge will be a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep.

"We exist to bring people together and our unique atmosphere changes hour by hour with each new wave of customers. We are proud of our Lounge and its community and our aim is simple: every customer leaves happy."

The Lounges brand was founded in 2002 by a trio of long standing friends, Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop. Having spent years in the restaurant and bar trade they decided it was time they did their own thing.

The company is promising to serve a wide range of food and drinks – we even have our very own gluten free and vegan menu.

We’ll have board games for big and small guests, toys for the really wee ones, and even refreshments for canine guests. Old or young, big or small – just pop along and we’ll look after you.

The firm operates two different types of sites across the country – lounges and 'cosy clubs'.

They are also inviting applicants for a range of jobs. See the website: https://thelounges.co.uk/floro/