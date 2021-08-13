Organisers counting down the days to Shrewsbury Food Festival

Shrewsbury Food Festival

Shropshire Festivals is preparing for the Shrewsbury Food Festival, which has not taken place for over two years due to Covid restrictions in the town.

The festival has been organised for September 4 and 5 at Shrewsbury’s Quarry.

New for this year is the Monks Home and Garden area, which organisers believe will be the best place to kick off your Christmas shopping.

Another new offering is the Field to Fork Area.

Harper Adams University will be working with the AGRI Project to educate visitors on the food and agriculture industry.

There will be around 200 food, drink and craft exhibitors and street food vendors, as well as bars to enjoy.

The Shropshire Distillery Talks & Demo Stage also has a stellar line-up of chef talent.

Bespoke jewellers Woodings & Co is sponsoring the live music stage that will feature the best bands from the region including the Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Something 4 the Weekend and Lost The Plot.

Over the other side of the field Shrewsbury theatre group, Get Your Wigle On, have musical theatre performances planned throughout the weekend.

The Kitchen Depot is providing the ‘Cook Along with the Chef’ stage and will be taking entries for a £10,000 kitchen giveaway.

The organisers have described the kids’ zone as the best the festival has seen in its eight-year history.

Free children's activities include entry to the Panic Circus big top, a 400ft inflatable obstacle course, football, tennis and hockey skills, and axe throwing.

Director of fun Beth Heath said: “We are ridiculously excited to return to our festival home at the Quarry with our flagship festival. After all this time we know the public will relish being able to attend an in-person feel good event which showcases the greatest independent businesses this region has to offer.

"Book your tickets now and save the date for the best day out in Shropshire’s calendar.”