Bonfire Night 2019: This year's top events across Shropshire

Bonfire Night is set to go off with a bang across Shropshire with a variety of fireworks displays and entertainment for all the family.

Here, in chronological order, are our top picks of bonfires and firework displays happening across the region - get your gloves and woolly hats ready!

Is there an event we've missed? Let us know in the comments below. or email webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk.

October 26: Haughton Hall Hotel and Leisure Club, Shifnal

Enjoy a Star Wars-themed bonfire at Haughton Hall Hotel and Leisure club.

The event will also see prizes to be won for best Star Wars costumes and best Halloween costumes.

There will also be kids rides and refreshments available to buy on the night.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the bonfire lighting at 6.15pm. Fireworks are set to begin between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children aged between five and 11. Under five's go free.

Any remaining tickets on the gate will cost £7 for adults and £5 for children.

For more information, click here.

October 26: Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms

With a full bar, catering including a hog roast and Sunshine Radio Street Team entertainment, this is the perfect night out to kick start the October Half Term.

Gates will open at 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £4 for adults and £2 for children. A family ticket, suitable for up to two adults and three children, is available for £10.

On the night, prices will rise to £4.50 per adult, £2.50 per child, and £13 for a family ticket.

For more information, click here.

November 1 to 2: Drayton Manor

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, Drayton Manor is hosting a themed bonfire event.

Visitors can start their journey by enjoying the attraction's rides, eventually arriving at the firework display set to an intergalactic soundtrack.

Timings for the event are yet to be announced.

Tickets are priced at £8 for children aged between two to three, and £24 for children aged between four to 11 years.

For people aged 60 plus or expectant mothers, tickets cost £26. Tickets for those aged between 12 and 59 cost £28..

Under twos go free.

For more information, click here.

Fireworks in Oswestry

November 1: The Swan at Marbury, Wrexham

The Swan at Marbury's bonfire event returns for a second year.

The Bonfire Night event will have an outside bar and BBQ for visitors, while the daily menu will be served from midday until 9.30pm.

Gates open at 5pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm followed by a fireworks display at 7pm.

This event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

November 2: West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's fireworks spectacular returns to West Mid Showground for another year.

All proceeds go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society Charity The Rural Charity and over the year they make various community donations to various groups and organisations, as well as ensuring the West Mid Showground continues to play a vital part in contributing to the local economy.

Gates open at 4pm followed by the bonfire lighting at 5pm.

The first, family-friendly fireworks display begins at 6.15pm, followed by the main display at 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children aged between six and 16.

A family ticket, suitable for two adults and three children, is available for £25.

Under five's go free.

For more information, click here.

November 2: Blists Hill Victorian Town, Telford

Get fired up for Bonfire Night at Blists Hill Victorian Town's fireworks night.

The event will include an iron casting demonstration in the Foundry, as well as coal fires in the Town's Green.

Visitors will be able to talk to the townsfolk in their cottages, shops and other places of work and hear about life in the late 1800s.

Gates open at 6pm with the firework display beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £9 for children aged between three and 15.

A family ticket, granting access to two adults and two children, is available for £35.

Under three's go free.

For more information, click here.

Shrewsbury Bonfire on West Mid Showground

November 2: Edgbaston Stadium

The biggest fireworks spectacular in Birmingham is back for 2019.

The event will include an evening of family entertainment, including an on-site Fun Fair, amazing LED light show, superhero special guests and a firework display.

The fun fair opens at 5.30pm, followed by the LED light show at 7.30pm. The fireworks will begin at 7.45pm.

Advance tickets cost £11 for adults, £5 for children aged under 16, and £9 for concessions.

On the day, adult tickets are priced at £13, while children's tickets cost £5 and concessions cost £11.

A family ticket, suitable for two adults and two children, is available for £26 in advance and £28 on the day.

Skyline premium seating tickets cost £17 in advance and £19 on the day.

For more information, click here.

November 2: Albrighton Cricket Club

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Firework and Bonfire Night this November.

The event includes a Build a Guy Fawkes Competition, with judging taking place on the evening. Bring your Guy along to the event before 5.30pm to enter.

Gates open at 5.30pm, then at 7.30pm, the bonfire will be lit and fireworks display will begin.

Entrance is £10 per car or £2 per adult walk in with under 16's free.

For more information, click here.

November 2: Brogyntyn Park, Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Borderland Rotary are set to host their annual bonfire and fireworks night.

Proceeds from the event will go towards local charities.

It was first set up by the Treble Niners, retained and retired firefighters, in conjunction with Oswestry Town Council, to encourage people to go along to an organised event rather than have fireworks in their gardens.

The evening starts at 6pm with the bonfire being lit and then followed by the fireworks with food and drinks available. Further timings are yet to be announced.

Tickets cost £1 for children and £5 for adults.

For more information, click here.

November 2: Alderford Lake, Whitchurch

The whole family can enjoy firework fun at Alderford Lake this Bonfire Night.

The event will include fairground rides, food and dessert stalls, a fully-stocked bar and more.

Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire set to be lit at 6pm.

A sound sensitive firework display will begin at 7pm, followed by the main display at 8pm.

Advance tickets are currently priced at £7 per adult and £4 per child.

A family ticket, suitable for two adults and two children, is priced at £20.

Full price tickets will cost £8.50 per adult and £5.50 for children. Family ticket prices will rise to £25.

Under four's go free.

For more information, click here.

Shrewsbury Bonfire on West Mid Showground

November 2: Wellington Cricket Club

The Big Blast, Wellington Cricket Club’s annual fireworks extravaganza, is set to entertain the whole family this November.

This year's event will encompass a larger event area, as well as a greater range of food outlets and bars. The night will also host kids rides and activities.

Proceeds from the event go to local charities.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the fireworks display beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for children aged under 16.

For more information, click here.

November 3: Weston Park, Shifnal

Enjoy a bonfire and fireworks display in 1,000 acres of Capability Brown Parkland this November at Weston Park.

The seasonal event will also include a fun fair, food stalls and licensed bar.

The bonfire is lit at 5.30pm followed by firework displays at 6pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £16.80 per car. Each car can include a maximum of six people.

For more information, click here.

November 5: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Hardens will once again host a Bonfire Night display on The Terrace.

The gates open at 5.30pm followed by an evening of fireworks.

Ticket details are yet to be announced.

For more information, click here.

November 5: Oakmeadow Primary School, Shrewsbury

Oakmeadow Primary School is set to host its own Bonfire Night event.

The night will include a hog roast and baked potatoes as well as fairground rides, a fire eater, fire juggler and local stalls.

Gates open at 5.30pm followed by fireworks at 7pm.

Tickets cost £3.50 per adult and £2 per child. Tickets are available from the school office or Beeches Pub.

For more information, click here.

Fireworks in Shrewsbury

November 5: Bomere Heath Cricket Club, Shrewsbury

Enjoy hot food and fairground rides at Bomere Heath Cricket Club for Bonfire Night.

The event will also include bungee trampolines and a tin can alley.

Gates open at 6pm followed by fireworks at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between five and 16.

Under five's go free.

For more information, click here.

November 8 to 10: Alton Towers

Alton Towers' dazzling Bonfire Night event returns for another year.

The display will be visitors' last chance to experience the attractions' award-winning rides before the 2019 season comes to an end.

Fireworks begin at 7pm. The venue recommend guests arrive on the Front Lawns for 6.45pm.

The theme park is open until 9pm.

A fireworks one day pass costs £34 for adults and £28.50 for children aged between three and 11.

Season pass holders can attend the fireworks event for £10, while annual passholders can attend for £5.

Short break prices start from £65, while Big Bang VIP prices start from £52.50 for an upgrade, or £80 for a package.

For more information, click here.

November 8 to 10: Lower Lacon Caravan Park, Wem

Lower Lacan Caravan Park's annual fireworks event returns for another year.

Friday and Saturday night will see music in the J.A.K.K.S Barn as well as a family disco.

Gates open at 5pm throughout the weekend. Saturday will see the bonfire lit at 6.30pm followed by fireworks at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £3 for anyone above the age of two on site.

For those off site, tickets cost £4 for those above the age of two.

Under two's go free.

For more information, click here.

November 8: Madeley Cricket Club, Telford

Madeley Cricket Club's bonfire returns for another year.

Gates open at 5pm and close at 7.30pm. Fireworks begin at 7.45pm.

Advance tickets are now on sale at the venue priced at £3 per adult and £2 per child.

On the gate, prices will rise to £4 per adult and £2 per child.

For more information, click here.

Weston Park Bonfire

November 9 to 10: West Midland Safari Park

Enjoy fireworks, a roaring bonfire, late-night rides and music at West Midland Safari Park for Bonfire Night.

Visitors can also enjoy walk-through areas including Ice Age, Land of the Living Dinosaurs, Penguin Cove, Lorikeet Landing, Creepy Crawlies, Reptile World, African Village and the popular Sea Lion Show.

Gates and rides open at 1pm with last entry at 6pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.45 pm followed by fireworks at 6.30pm.

The Safari drive-through will be closed throughout the event.

Advance tickets cost £13.60 for adults, children, seniors and students. On the night, tickets cost £16 for adults, children and students.

An adult ride wristband costs £14.50 per person, and a child ride wristband costs £12.50.

Under three's and carers go free.

For more information, click here.

November 9: Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington

Head to Donnington Bonfire for a spectacular fireworks display.

As well as fireworks, there will also be a funfair as well as food and drinks stalls.

Gates open at 4pm followed by fireworks displays at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £2. Under five's go free.

For more information, click here.

November 9: Bridgnorth Rugby Club

Fireworks and refreshments will be on offer at Bridgnorth Rugby Club for Bonfire Night celebrations.

Gates open at 5pm with a junior firework display beginning at 7pm. The main display will take place at 7.45pm.

Advance tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children aged under 16.

Advanced tickets available to buy from Bamboo, Coffee at D'arcy's and Tea and Roses in Bridgnorth.

On the gate, tickets cost £6 per adult and £3 for children aged under 16.

Under three's go free.

For more information, click here.