Final countdown to return of Camp Bestival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This week sees the return of the popular three-day family festival, Camp Bestival.

It's the third time the huge event will be held at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border. Its older sister, Bestival, has been running at Dorset's Lulworth Estate since 2008.

The festival will welcome pop legends, talented DJs and a host of family entertainment.