Second Woodshrop Festival returning 'bigger and better' than before

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last year, the first-ever Woodshrop Festival saw thousands flock to the West Mids Showground for a weekend honouring some of the most iconic artists from the 20th century.

The three-day event brings some of the UK's best tribute bands to Shrewsbury for a family-friendly festival filled with nostalgia.

Organisers, Emma and Oli Jones, said the second Woodshrop was lining up to be even "bigger and better" than last year.

"Last year was such a fun weekend, we had a fantastic crowd and it was such a great atmosphere, we couldn't wait to get everyone back," said Emma. "It's a laugh a minute and we love putting it on from start to finish."

From July 19 to 21, festival-goers can look forward to an incredible line-up with captivating performances from tribute artists paying homage to Elvis, ABBA, Bon Jovi, Oasis, Tina Turner, Elton John, The Beatles and more.

Final preparations are underway for the return of the Woodshrop Festival. Pictured: Organisers, Oli and Emma Jones

Emma said: "The great thing about tribute bands is you are spoilt for choice with amazing artists in their own right who put on fantastic shows."

For the first time, travelling venue The Magic Teapot will be joining the festival, providing an all-weather fireside venue that will be hosting an all-day acoustic event.

There's also a bigger stage, bigger food court, more seating, pyrotechnics, LED screens and more walkabout entertainment.

"Everything's a lot bigger, but we're still keeping it small, still intimate - we don't want it to lose that intimacy," added Emma.

Day and weekend tickets are available, as are camping pitches, and children under five go free.

Tickets and more information are available online at: woodshrop.co.uk