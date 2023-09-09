Anti-violence sculpture makes a beeline for Telford police open day

The Anti-Violence Bee

The Anti-violence Bee went on a tour of West Mercia last year, visiting schools, community hubs and town centres to educate and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying weapons.

Creators of the Knife Angel, the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, made the Bee to replicate the Knife Angel's impact and to educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

The Anti-violence Bee was originally commissioned by Greater Manchester Police and it is made up of thousands of weapons taken from the streets of the city. The worker bee is an important symbol to the people of Manchester and was chosen to show the strength of community.

Now the Anti-violence Bee will be at Malinsgate Police Station for one day only as part of the Open Day on Sunday.

Inspector Richard Jones, said: “Having the Anti-violence Bee at our Open Day is a real honour, and its sheer presence will provide the ideal opportunity for us to educate people of all ages on the dangers of carrying a knife, as well as the consequences.

“The Anti-violence Bee is just one of the many exciting features we have on Sunday, as people will be able to visit our custody suite, meet our police dogs and speak to our recruitment team about joining West Mercia Police.

“The weather is set to be another beautiful day on Sunday, so if you’re out and about round Telford Town Centre or visiting the park, why not come along to Malinsgate Police Station and meet your local policing teams.”

There will also be lots of activities for children, as well as a special guest appearance.