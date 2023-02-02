BBC sports presenters join star-studded line-up for Ludlow Fringe Festival

John Inverdale, left and David Davies

In a move that will get get sports-fans excited, Wimbledon-aficionado John Inverdale and World Cup presenter David Davies OBE are the latest additions to a line-up that includes Dame Judi Dench and Jasper Carrott

Davies, whose eventful career spans multiple war zones and 11 World Cups, will be interviewed by former Midlands Today presenter Nick Owen in 'Life with the England Football Team' on June 25.

Inverdale, who is soon to celebrate 40-years of Wimbledon coverage, will share the stage with Fringe-patron and tennis fan Alistair McGowen in 'Talking Tennis' on June 30.

The festival, which takes over several venues across Ludlow for a whole fortnight, is set to run between Saturday, June 17, and Sunday July 2.

A myriad of performances including music, poetry, comedy and theatre is set to bring hundreds of visitors to the market town.

General release tickets will go on sale on February 10, but a new Friend's Scheme will allow some to get their hands on early-bird tickets.