'Bonkers' £65-a-head ticket prices scrapped for Telford festival food event

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad, took to social media on Monday to announce the change

Shropshire celebrity chef Adam Purnell and the organisers of Ironbridge's Festival of Imagination have changed the format of the festival's final day following feedback from customers about high ticket prices.

According to the festival's website, the Soul Food Social was scheduled to host paying guests in "small, socially seated groups" to share in a tasting menu this Sunday.

Adam, also known as 'the Shropshire Lad', would lead diners through the history of the tasting menu.

But prospective attendees took to social media to complain about the cost of ticket prices - £65 per person, or £390 for a table of six.

One wrote: "Honestly who can afford that! It’s ridiculous in the current times. £130 for a couple to go.

"On a Sunday afternoon it should have been something to benefit the community and encourage visitors and families or something less costly."

Another added: "Madness, just bonkers pricing."

Organisers announced on Monday that the format was being changed.

Posting on his Facebook page, Adam wrote: "After some careful consideration of the current climate, and taking on board some feedback we have decided to change the format of the Soul Food Sunday Social this weekend.

"Please note that anyone who purchased tickets from the previously advertised tasting menu will be refunded. We apologise for this inconvenience, but recognise the need to make this event more inclusive to everyone, and so have taken the decision to change the offer."

The event will now be free to attend, with Southern-influenced street food served by the chef and available to purchase on a first come first served basis from 1pm.

The change was welcomed on social media.

One commenter said: "Got to admit I liked the sound of this and I know the food will be out of this world but due to the current climate it was out my price range sadly. Nice to see you’ve been able to adapt."

Another posted: "What a lovely thing to do. Well done on thinking about those who just can't afford it right now."

The Salon Perdu Spiegeltent, specially put up for the festival in Dale End Park, will now be free to enter.