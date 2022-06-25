A grand day out for foodies and music lovers alike at Shrewsbury Food Festival

Tucking in were, from left: Ellie Vaughan, eight; dad James Vaughan and Ryan Vaughan, 10, from Welshpool

Over 180 food, drink, home and garden stalls featured at Shrewsbury Quarry Park, with a live music stage, street food stalls, free childrens' activities and an educational field to fork area also entertaining the crowds.

Former Hell's Kitchen star Jean-Christophe Novelli MBE was a star attraction, doing cookery demonstrations and giving advice, signing autographs and posing for photographs.

Shrewsbury chef Chris Burt.

Several other top chefs including Andrew Birch who has worked for Gordon Ramsay and Great British Menu finalist Stuart Collins were also giving demonstrations and mingling with the crowds, with organisers expecting around 20,000 visitors today and tomorrow.

Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli

From a Shropshire angle, MasterChef contestant Anna Christoforou and The Haughmond head chef Gareth Howarth were on site.

There is plenty of music both days with Saturday featuring Back to the Border, Microbaby, Something 4 The Weekend and The Indigo Machine amongst others. Sunday will see The Ronnies, Chasing August, The Krack On Band and Ego Friendly take to the stage.

Josh Dornan-Steer and wife Hannah Dornan-Steer

Festival organiser Beth Heath said the first day of the festival had seen a great turnout.

She said: "It's taken a lot of organising but to see people flock to the park in numbers is wonderful - the weather stayed good and the train strike doesn't seem to have put people off, however they have got here.

The Krack On Band

She said: "There is a lot of things at the festival that don't make the headlines like the 'field to fork' area so people can learn about the journey their food takes. There are piglets and cows and chickens as well as beehives and we have a big homes and gardens area, and sports activities which is new this year to mark the Commonwealth Games.

"Of course the food and cooking demonstrations are massively popular and we have some wonderful chefs and personalities from both the national scene and closer to home - there really is something for everyone."