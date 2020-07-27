Award winning restaurant opening in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire, ran by chef and owner James Sherwin, is a multi award winning restaurant that utilises fresh, local produce in its 'surprise' taster menus – with James even foraging many of the ingredients or grown them himself.

Moving from its previous site in Tern Hill, the restaurant will now be located in Green End, Whitchurch, and is opening tomorrow after its original opening date in March was delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

"After our initial disappointment at not being able to open due to Covid19, I am now delighted to be finally ready to open my own restaurant in a north Shropshire based premises in the beautiful rural market town of Whitchurch," James said.

"The restaurant is being designed to complement our business ethos of sustainability and seasonality as well as the customers comfort, safety and enjoyment. We have implemented strict, new health and safety measures in adherence with recent Government guidelines so that our customers can feel safe and relaxed at all times, when they visit."

The delayed opening allowed James additional time to refurbish and finesse the premises and restaurant during lockdown. On opening, James will continue to serve a multi-course surprise tasting menu based on Shropshire terroir.

The restaurant keeps the same name ‘Wild Shropshire’ and will be open every week on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-9pm. Those who have outstanding bookings, due to Covid19 delayed opening, will be prioritised and contacted via phone for first booking availability.

James added: "At Wild Shropshire restaurant, we love to surprise our customers with new and interesting flavours found in north Shropshire. Our ethos of being a terroir led, sustainable, seasonal food business whilst also supporting other artisan producers, is at the centre of our business model and we are proud of this. We look forward to working with other local producers to bring new and exciting dishes to our customers via the brand new restaurant.’"

To book a table at Wild Shropshire Restaurant, customers must do so in advance by visiting the website www.wildshropshire.net or calling 07766 685076.