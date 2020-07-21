Delayed restaurant opening in Whitchurch

Multi award winning restaurant Wild Shropshire is set to open on Friday at Green End, Whitchurch in north Shropshire after months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delayed opening of the new restaurant has given owner and chef, James Sherwin, additional time to refurbish and finesse the premises and restaurant during lockdown.

On opening, James will continue to serve a multi-course surprise tasting menu based on Shropshire terroir. The restaurant keeps the same name ‘Wild Shropshire’ and will be open every week on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-9pm. The restaurant was due to move from its location in Tern Hill to Whitchurch a few months ago.

Those who have outstanding bookings, due to Covid19 delayed opening, will be prioritised and contacted via phone for first booking availability.

To book a table at Wild Shropshire Restaurant, customers must do so in advance by visiting the website www.wildshropshire.net or calling 07766 685076.