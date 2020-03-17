Award-winning chef opening restaurant in Whitchurch

James Sherwin, founder, owner and chef, at Wild Shropshire, has opened up a new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch, which will continue his focus on using fresh and local produce.

The restaurant is being refurbished and will continue to serve a multi-course surprise tasting menu based on Shropshire terroir and will open for the first night on Friday, April 3.

"I am delighted to have finally opened my own restaurant in a north Shropshire based premises in the beautiful rural market town of Whitchurch," James said.

"The restaurant is being designed to complement our business ethos of sustainability and seasonality as well as the customers' comfort and enjoyment.

"It is really important to me to be located in the North Shropshire hub which is fast becoming a popular destination for food lovers and adventurous epicureans.

"The town is close to where I live, has a thriving local community and brilliantly positioned reaching into the nearby counties of Cheshire and Staffordshire.

"Local Salopians are keen to support independent businesses and we are delighted to join others in promoting the local area as a centre of fantastic food, drink and local produce."

The restaurant, which was previously based near Tern Hill, won Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year and Outstanding Restaurant of the Year in the 2019 Midlands Restaurant Awards.

James said at the new restaurant they are keen to carry on their ethos of being a sustainable and seasonal led business, and look forward to work with local producers.

Wild Shropshire will be initially open every weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 to 9pm and then to extend to Thursday evenings once established.