Coyote Ugly Saloon coming to Birmingham

Coyote Ugly Saloon UK will open their fifth UK bar on Broad Street later this year featuring dancing coyote bartenders.

The first Coyote Ugly Saloons was opened in New York in 1993 by CEO and founder Liliana Lovell.

They were later made famous by the 2000 hit film, Coyote Ugly, starring the likes of Tyra Banks, Piper Perabo, John Goodman, Adam Garcia, Bridget Moynahan and many more.

The film, directed by David McNally, follows aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford who gets a job at a women-run NYC bar packed full of pwerful women with a rowdy atmosphere.

The first UK Coyote Ugly Saloon opened in 2016, with further venues opening in Liverpool, Manchester and Swansea.

Applications are being taken online now to join the team at Coyote Ugly Saloon Birmingham.

The online form states: "If you’re a dancer, singer, rockstar bartender, life of the party or have an amazing personality, this is the job for you.

"No experience necessary, we will train the right applicants".

This new bar has no connection with attempts in 2016 to open a Coyote Ugly themed venue in the Digbeth area of the city.

