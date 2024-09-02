Talking Italian: 11 stunning photos show how Bridgnorth went bananas Italian Autos and Motos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Petrolheads were drooling at all the expensive Italian cars that took over the town centre during the Italian Auto Moto Club's annual jamboree.

Star photographer Jamie Ricketts was on the scene to record the 2024 Bridgnorth Italian Auto Moto Festival for posterity.

David Morris, who organises the event that takes over the entire high street for one day, said the seventh iteration was the biggest ever.

"We had 130 vehicles involved and that is a record number," he said.

"I would estimate the total value of the vehicles to be between £3million and £4million.

"They came from as far away as Manchester and Liphook in Hampshire and included Ferraris, Lamborghinis and rare vehicles.

"We had a very rare Aermacchi motorcycle and they are as rare as hens' teeth."

No street traders are allowed in so the high street shops can get some much-needed visitor cash.

And plans for coping with giving the emergency services access were tested and passed the test for the 'first time' in all those years.

"An ambulance had to get in to answer a call to a resident who had a medical incident," said Mr Morris.

"It got in and out ok and we also had two local people from the St John Ambulance on the scene.

"It is the first time we have been tested like this and it all went smoothly."

There is no information about the person involved.

The day raises a revving fortune for Midlands Air Ambulance and Bridgnorth Food Bank.

Entrants are encouraged to bring along donations of food for the Foodbank and this year's was an absolutely massive pile.

Bridgnorth Italian Automoto Festival 2024 at High Street Bridgnorth. In Picture: F1 Driver Fernando Alonso.

Mr Morris said the warnings of dire weather did not affect the show or the turnout.

But he said it had one positive effect.

"Everyone brought their vehicle along early and they were by 9am as they thought they would get away in plenty of time."

He added: "The weather was scheduled to be terrible but the rain held off until we were almost finished."

There were also presentations for the best car, the best motorcycle and best scooter.

Mr Morris said: "Grainger and Worrall are the biggest employer in Bridgnorth so we are delighted that they sponsor us.

"Alex Worrall presented the prizes."

So it's ciao to the 2024 event and full speed ahead for the 2025 show on the first Sunday in September.