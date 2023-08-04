Notification Settings

Weather doesn't frighten off Burwarton Show visitors as a muddy good time is had by all

By David TooleyBridgnorthBridgnorth entertainmentPublished: Comments

Sturdy footwear was the order of the day as farmers and their pigs, sheep and cattle flocked to Shropshire's annual one day festival of agriculture.

Ted Salt, 4, and Lauren Salt, from Bridgnorth, at the ghost train

Despite occasional robust showers the Burwarton showground stood up well in the car parks and parade rings and visitors heeded advice to wear wellies and walking boots.

Sue Powell, who is a part of the family farm at St Milborough, appreciated all the hard work that the organisers had put in to the day. She and her daughter Vikki Powell, 26, were there with the best of the best of their texel and badger-faced texel sheep.

"It's a lovely event," she said. "It's nice to show here and see lots of people supporting it and putting all the work into it."

All over the showground there were signs that the animals had been cleaned, buffed and presented in the very best ways to attract buyers.

Philippa Owens, who farms alongside her husband John at Woodhouse Farm, in Shobden, has sheep, cattle and Welsh cobs as well as kale and turnips on the land they look after.

She said one of the issues in their business involves extra expense brought about following Brexit.

'Soil Dave' (Dave Edwards), from Little Hereford, with his special seaweed fertiliser
Burwarton Show
Frankie Prescott, 2, and Hollie Woodhouse

"Exporting is very difficult, there is different testing on livestock which means extra expense," she said.

"It is a pain in the backside but I think it is more about getting used to it as it is so much more bother."

She said she thinks the solution is on "getting the Government to wake up".

Burwarton Show
Rosemary Hall 10, and Lisa Franklin
Tim Jones, from Newtown, and Hereford bull Dando 1 Atlas

"They need to realise that all these people have to eat food," Philippa added.

Howard Jones, who farms at FW Jones and Sons, near Church Stretton, said rising costs are a big issue and that is caused by issues that are dictated by global issues and markets.

Burwarton Show
Burwarton Show
Burwarton Show
Kim Rogers, from Chirbury, with her art
Burwarton Show
Amanda Swannick with her paintings of scenes local to Bridgnorth
Sue Miller of Whitchurch from 'From Fleece to Finish', working with llama wool
Burwarton Show
Burwarton Show
Martha Morris and Ella Hunter, both 7. from Bishop's Castle
David Tooley

