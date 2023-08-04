Ted Salt, 4, and Lauren Salt, from Bridgnorth, at the ghost train

Despite occasional robust showers the Burwarton showground stood up well in the car parks and parade rings and visitors heeded advice to wear wellies and walking boots.

Sue Powell, who is a part of the family farm at St Milborough, appreciated all the hard work that the organisers had put in to the day. She and her daughter Vikki Powell, 26, were there with the best of the best of their texel and badger-faced texel sheep.

"It's a lovely event," she said. "It's nice to show here and see lots of people supporting it and putting all the work into it."

All over the showground there were signs that the animals had been cleaned, buffed and presented in the very best ways to attract buyers.

Philippa Owens, who farms alongside her husband John at Woodhouse Farm, in Shobden, has sheep, cattle and Welsh cobs as well as kale and turnips on the land they look after.

She said one of the issues in their business involves extra expense brought about following Brexit.

'Soil Dave' (Dave Edwards), from Little Hereford, with his special seaweed fertiliser

Frankie Prescott, 2, and Hollie Woodhouse

"Exporting is very difficult, there is different testing on livestock which means extra expense," she said.

"It is a pain in the backside but I think it is more about getting used to it as it is so much more bother."

She said she thinks the solution is on "getting the Government to wake up".

Rosemary Hall 10, and Lisa Franklin

Tim Jones, from Newtown, and Hereford bull Dando 1 Atlas

"They need to realise that all these people have to eat food," Philippa added.

Howard Jones, who farms at FW Jones and Sons, near Church Stretton, said rising costs are a big issue and that is caused by issues that are dictated by global issues and markets.

Kim Rogers, from Chirbury, with her art

Amanda Swannick with her paintings of scenes local to Bridgnorth

Sue Miller of Whitchurch from 'From Fleece to Finish', working with llama wool

