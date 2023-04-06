Severn Valley Railway Chairman steps down

Mike Ball has retired

Mike Ball retired from SVR Holdings PLC, the not-for profit company that looks after the operations of the trains and owns its infrastructure, on March 31.

He is to be replaced in the interim by Chris Walton, who was a SVR guard and Bridgnorth stationmaster for 33 years.

Mr Ball's retirement comes after 37 years of volunteering at SVR and his contribution to the heritage line has ranged from being a member of station staff, signalman, guard, and a director of both SVR (Holdings) Plc and the SVR Company Ltd, which looks after the membership of the railway including its hundreds of volunteers.

The SVR’s managing director and deputy chairman Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster paid tribute to the former chairman.

He said: “I don’t think any words from me can adequately describe the monumental contribution Mike has made to the SVR over the years I have known him. His efforts have been magnificent and have literally saved the Railway on more than one occasion.

“On a personal level, Mike has been a true inspiration to me ever since he first suggested that I might consider joining the Board, in his words 'to give something back to the Railway'.

"His wise counsel has always been available and his considered, broad-minded approach, always looking at the bigger picture, has been an example to us all as to how senior leaders in a business should behave in order for the organisation to flourish.

“I wish Mike all the very best for the future and I’m really pleased that he will continue as both a volunteer and supporter of the railway going forward.”

He also thanked Mr Walton, who has also served at board level for 40 years, having begun volunteering at the railway since 1969, for for stepping up to replace Mr Ball.

He said: “I am extremely grateful to Chris for taking on this key role. His long-standing experience both as a volunteer at the railway and from his professional life mean that he brings to the role of chairman a very welcome blend of financial acumen and passion for the SVR.”