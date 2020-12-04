Bridgnorth cafe hopes to serve up a treat following second national lockdown

Joanne Cartwright alongside owner Sam Jennison

Sam Jennison opened Cafe Zero earlier this year and only had a few months to build a loyal customer base before being forced to close in November.

Despite operating as a takeaway throughout lockdown, like many shops the venue on Faraday Business Park has seen reduced trade over the past month but hopes its recent five star hygiene rating will help draw visitors to its fresh food and drink.

Sam took over the previous coffee shop, Cafe 80Twenty, giving it a complete refurbishment and new menus.

She said the primarily vegetarian cafe aims to show people the true quality of plant-based produce, while also catering for meat eaters.

Joanne Cartwright alongside owner Sam Jennison

"I've always wanted a coffee shop going back years and I've dipped in and out of the plant-based lifestyle since I was 14," Sam said.

"Over the first lockdown I started making vegan cakes as a hobby and went into the cafe which was here before, so when I heard it might be sold the cogs started turning."

Sam, who has been running the business with help from colleague Joanne Cartwright, said it operates as green as possible, with the aim of becoming a zero waste cafe.

She added: "Opening up a business this year has been a bit crazy, although our customers have built up quicker than I thought – the week or two before lockdown we were getting really busy.

"A big thank you must go to all of our local suppliers and support we've received from our customers and the community during this difficult time for all."