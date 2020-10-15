Dexterous duo from Shropshire raise more than £2,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance

Suzanne Harrison and Maureen Warrilow have been making face masks for Midlands Air Ambulance

Suzanne Harris of Bridgnorth came up with the idea to make face coverings with her friend Maureen Warrilow, from Sutton Hill in Telford, for just a few weeks.

But with the initiative proving a hit in shops throughout Bridgnorth, which agreed to stock them free of charge, the dexterous duo continued their fundraising efforts, despite having to use a family sewing machine from 1934 once their newer model broke down.

A Halloween line of masks is already in the making, as well as Christmas themed designs.

The pair said they are also happy to create bespoke designs upon request.

Suzanne, 75, said: "Well obviously we are amazed at the response we have received, and how all our outlets have been more than happy to help, we owe them a very big thank you.

"Purchasing the fabrics and accessories from various outlets does take quite a lot of time, and sometimes a challenge to choose the correct fabric, however it is quite exciting to produce new designs which are always welcomed – particularly our Halloween themed ones.

"We look forward to distributing our Christmas range which is in production and we are always happy to produce bespoke coverings if requested."

Suzanne and Maureen purchase supplies from Allsorts in Madeley and Creative Outlet in Bridgnorth. They sell their masks at Rudge Heath Stores on the A454, Worfield Stores, J&J on the B4176 and Keith Alderson Butchers and Parker Taylor, both in Bridgnorth.