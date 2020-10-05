'Not rolling the credits just yet': Bridgnorth's independent cinema battles to stay open until Christmas

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/09/2020 - Bridgnorth's only cinema - Majestic Cinema - reopened last week after coming close to having to shut due to the pandemic. Manager James Frizzell says even up until a few weeks ago he was worried about the cinema's future, with its counterpart in Kidderminster being permanently closed down. The cinema reopened on the day of Tenet and James said he is now hopeful it will survive..

The Majestic Cinema in Bridgnorth reopened in August and site manager James Frizzell said the arrival of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, could be a venue saviour.

Now, with the announcement of the blockbuster being delayed until April next year, Mr Frizzell said his team of 12 staff will struggle to keep the venue open until Christmas.

"We're still going, but the whole industry has been a little decimated with Cineworld shutting and the removal of Bond – it's like killing the goose that laid the golden egg," he said.

"There's no product coming out so we're going to struggle to keep open, but we are going to stay open, there's still a few people coming to us here in Bridgnorth which we're so grateful for.

James Frizzell, site manager at Bridgnorth's Majestic Cinema

"You might think Cineworld closing could benefit us, but it will affect us as the advertising revenue will go down greatly.

"We're going to battle through. If we can make it to Christmas, when Blithe Spirit and Wonder Woman 1984 are due to come out, we should be okay."

Mr Frizzell, who has been showing one film a day during the week at the venue on Whitburn Street, added: "We don't know what's around the corner and we don't want to have another lockdown.

"If we can make it until a big blockbuster comes out to give us that push, get customers out of their house and back into the cinema where they'll see it's safe, we'll be fine.

"There's not a lot getting people back into cinemas at the moment, the option of live theatrical shows aren't there as the theatre industry has been decimated as well.