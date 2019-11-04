Bridgnorth named among top six places to go in UK

The guide book firm Lonely Planet recently named England as the second best place in the world to visit in 2020 behind Bhutan and readers of the Guardian responded by compiling a list of the country's most idyllic places.

The town sits alongside Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, Trough of Bowland in Lancashire, Helford estuary in Cornwall, Painshill Park in Surrey and Kirky Lonsdale in Cumbria.

Resident Ellen Davis moved to the town nearly two decades ago.

She said it was no surprise Bridgnorth had been highlighted as the place to visit.

"I think it's partly because it's an unusual, beautiful place that is near cities like Birmingham and Wolverhampton and other big places like Telford, yet it's got a great community and lovely atmosphere," she said.

"It's got a lovely old town hall and all sorts of unusual historic buildings, not to mention it has got High Town and Low Town which truly is like no other.

"I moved here about 19 years ago, I love living here and it was so lovely to see it receive recognition in a national paper."

Bridgnorth was noted for its stunning views, historic railway and castle ruins.

The top six list states: "Charles I is thought to have called the view from Bridgnorth the finest in the kingdom.

"Split in two by the River Severn, residents are transported from High Town to Low Town by the Cliff Railway, the oldest and steepest inland electrical funicular in England.

"The ruins of Bridgnorth Castle lean at an angle of 15 degrees – four times the lean of the leaning tower of Pisa."