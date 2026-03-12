9 attractions in the West Midlands offering free entry on Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2026 is fast approaching and there are a number of attractions that have free entry this year.

Mother's Day is this weekend, falling on Sunday 15 March, and it is the perfect day to treat your mum to a lovely day out.

If you are on a tight budget or struggling with ideas, listed below are a number of attractions in the West Midlands that you can enter for free this Sunday.

Gainsborough Old Hall. (Photo: Colin Babb / The Old Hall-Gainsborough)

Drayton Manor

Mums can get free tickets to Drayton Manor on Mother's Day when visiting with at least one full-paying guest over the age of four. The theme park is home to exciting roller coasters, a zoo and Thomas Land.

Drayton Manor. (Photo: Drayton Manor)

Wightwick Manor and Gardens

This National Trust property, in Wolverhampton, features a Victorian half-timbered manor house and arts and crafts gardens. There is free entry from 7 to 15 March.

Witley Court

Witley Court and Gardens is also opening for free as part of National Lottery Open Week. This English Heritage attraction features a 'magnificently romantic ruin', landscaped gardens, fountain and Wilderness Play Area wooden playground.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens is one of the UK’s most significant historic Botanic Gardens which has remarkably remained intact since 1829. The Gardens are free and open to the public every day of the year.

There are over 30,000 plants, four Victorian Glasshouses, Alpine Gardens, Bog and Fern Gardens, Japanese Garden, a Pinetum and an Adventure Playground.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens. (Photo: Roger Kidd, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Royal Shakespeare Company tours

The Royal Shakespeare Company is offering free entry from 7 to 15 March for its tours. You have the chance to go behind the scenes and discover the secrets and stories from the RSC, past and present.

Just present your valid lottery ticket on arrival to claim one free space on any of the theatre or costume tours during the week. You can pre-book your space by quoting Tour26 to Box Office when booking via the RSC website.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Museum

There's free entry during National Lottery Open Week and you don’t need to book your visit in advance. But, if you’d like to, you can book online using the code NLOPENWEEK26.

Remember to take proof of purchase of a National Lottery game with you to show on the day. One Lottery game allows access for one adult and two children, but book a separate ticket for each visitor.

The Flaxmill boasts an exhibition, café, guided tours and frequent events.

Hartlebury Castle

Hartlebury Castle, built in the mid-13th century, is situated approximately five miles south of Kidderminster and eight miles north of Worcester. It served as the residence of the Bishops of Worcester for over 700 years.

Mums get free entry to Hartlebury Castle on Mother's Day!

Hartlebury Castle. (Photo: Geni, CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikimedia Commons)

Aldridge Transport Museum

Aldridge Transport Museum is offering free admission for up to five people (including children) as part of the National Lottery Open Week. You simply have to produce evidence of one recent lottery ticket purchase.

This specialty museum in Walsall features buses, trucks and tramcars of yesteryear.

Gainsborough Old Hall

Gainsborough Old Hall is a beautiful late medieval manor house in Lincolnshire. You can enter for free on 7 to 8 March, and 14 to 15 March.

There's no need to order tickets in advance but, if you'd prefer to, you can book online using code NLOPENWEEK26.

One lottery game ticket allows access for one adult and two children (book a separate ticket for each visitor) and don't forget to take proof of purchase of a National Lottery game with you to show on the day.