Lift-off for spectacular theatre show at county air museum

Bravo, Bravo is an immersive performance being put on at the Cosford museum.

It tells the story of the world-famous RAF Chinook helicopter Bravo November, that will wow audiences as performers soar through the air with the help of a flying machine.

The dynamic storytelling experience, enriched with humour, dance, and plenty of audience participation, brings to life the Chinook's 'impossible' real-life tales, ensuring families are engaged from start to finish.

Over the course of the 45-minute show, performers embody the characters of Bravo November, and her friends, Vulcan, Victor and EAP.

The spectacular Bravo, Bravo Flying Theatre Show will be taking place throughout the summer holidays. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

Each aircraft with their distinct personalities, compete against one another in a battle to be crowned the best aircraft.

Despite Bravo November's struggle to match the speed or size of her competitors, the final round reveals her incredible stories in a captivating demonstration of her spirit and invaluable contribution to the Royal Air Force.

Crafted by Highly Sprung, the UK’s leading physical theatre company for children and young people, Bravo, Bravo combines exceptional skill and artistry, with an immersive portrayal of Bravo November’s real-life legacy, showcasing a machine that epitomises the extraordinary.

The spectacular Bravo, Bravo Flying Theatre Show will be taking place throughout the summer holidays. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

Alex Woolliscroft, RAF Museum Public Events Manager said: "Bravo, Bravo is not just a show, it's an exhilarating journey through aviation history that brings the incredible stories of the RAF Chinook helicopter Bravo November to life.

"We're excited to offer families this unique and immersive experience this summer.

"Our partnership with Highly Sprung guarantees a captivating performance that educates and entertains, making it a must-see event for all ages."

The spectacular Bravo, Bravo Flying Theatre Show will be taking place throughout the summer holidays. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

The Bravo, Bravo Flying Theatre show opened on Thursday (JULY 25) and will run until September 1 – from Wednesday to Sunday, at 11am and 2pm each day.

Tickets are priced from £10 and can be booked at rafmuseum.org/midlands.

VIP passes are also available with front row seats to the show, followed by an exclusive access on board tour of the real Chinook helicopter Bravo November on display at the Museum.

Those taking part will hear real-life stories about the crew while inside the aircraft, including access to the cockpit.

VIP tickets costs £30.00 per person with a maximum of 10 per show.