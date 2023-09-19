Shrewsbury art auction features work by international artists

A Donegal landscape oil painting by Maurice C. Wilks estimated at £1,500-£2,000.

Already consigned to at Halls Fine Art’s auction in Shrewsbury, which runs from October 13-31, are works by Barbara Hepworth, Montague Dawson, John Piper, Geoffrey Birks, Ernest Proctor, Thomas Nash, Gary Hume, William Gear, Sir Eduardo Paolozzi and Geraldine Knight.

Abigail Molenaar, fine art specialist at Halls Fine Art, is accepting entries until September 29 and the lots will be available for viewing at the company’s saleroom on October 26-27 from 10am to 4pm.

A polished bronze by Geraldine Knight (1932-2008) titled Two Runners, estimated at £800-£1,200.

Three prints by Sir Eduardo Paolozzi (1924-2005), a Scottish artist known for his sculpture and graphic works who pioneered pop art, carry estimates of between £300 and £500.

Two Barbara Hepworth lithographs titled ‘Mykonos’ and ‘Sun Setting’ are expected to sell for between £2,000-£4,000 and £1,500-£2,500 respectively while a maritime scene by Stephen Renard carries an estimate of £2,000 and £3,000.

Two oils on board, ‘Out of town’ by Geoffrey Birks (estimate £2,000-£4,000) and ‘British Destroyer Passing the Needles, Isle of Wight’ (est £2,000-£3,000) by Montague Dawson (1890-1973) are expected to attract keen interest.

Other works include a Donegal landscape oil painting by Maurice C. Wilks (est £1,500-£2,000), a limited edition woodcut of owls by Gertrude Hermes (est £1,000-£1,500, a watercolour by Ernest Proctor (1886-1935) titled 'Home in Danger' (est £800-£1,200), a polished bronze by Geraldine Knight (1932-2008) titled Two Runners (est £800-£1,200) and a screenprint by John Piper titled ‘Façade’ (est £600-£800).