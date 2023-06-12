New window display celebrates Shrewsbury's history

Maggie Love, left a local historian who curated the panel, and Emma Molyneux with the window display

Shrewsbury BID has teamed up with town enthusiast and historian Maggie Love to create the display in the former Adlards shop unit in Shoplatch.

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator at Shrewsbury BID, said the window added to a vibrant look for the Shoplatch area, which has recently seen colourful giant banners installed to celebrate the market hall being voted Britain’s favourite market in 2023.

She said: “Adlards was a well-known part of the town centre, and we have been keen to reinvigorate the shop window while the unit is vacant.

“The display traces the history of the street and its buildings, including the Theatre Royal, The George Hotel and the market hall, along with a selection of wonderful old photographs supplied by Shropshire Archives.

“We had a fantastic response to the two other historic window displays recently created by Maggie Love in Pride Hill and Mardol, so we are delighted to continue the theme with this window dedicated to the history of Shoplatch.”

Lucy Murphy, owner of The Salon in Shoplatch, said business owners were pleased to see the Adlards window given a new lease of life.

She said: “It’s always a shame when a shop closes, but window displays like this make a big difference.

“The window looks great and contains all sorts of interesting facts that I wasn’t aware of, and our customers have said the same – it’s a great addition to our part of the town.”

Maggie Love, who researched the history of Shoplatch to create the display, said: “Shoplatch is a fascinating street and I had always wondered about the origin of the name.

“Most Shrewsbury history books will tell you that the name derives from place or residence of the Schutte family, which is understandable as Schutte Hall was impressive. Then I came across a reference to Schoteplache, connecting the possible etymology of a place to shoot.

“With safe knowledge that the Shoplatch led to the common ground we now call the Quarry and that every Englishman aged between 17 and 69 was required to keep and practice with a longbow, it now makes sense of the unusual name.

“The Theatre Royal frontage has always been delightful to look at, but to realise that Charlton Hall, which had stood for centuries, was lost to build the theatre was an interesting discovery.