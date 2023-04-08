Shoppers get a ringside seat as the circus comes to town

Hundreds gathered ringside at Bailey Head on Saturday as jugglers, clowns, acrobats and a host of other entertainers enthralled the crowds.

The free event, which was paid for by the BID - a levy paid by traders in the town - saw hoola hoop artists, an alternative Elton John (Elton Wrong) who hurtled down Bailey Street on a white piano, a shopping trolley dance troupe, jugglers, and a host of others that stopped shoppers in their tracks.