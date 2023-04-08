Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shoppers get a ringside seat as the circus comes to town

By Richard WilliamsOswestryAttractionsPublished:

There were smiles on the face of shoppers in a Shropshire market town at the weekend, as the circus rolled up to the town centre.

Oswestry crowds were entertained thanks to the local BID
Oswestry crowds were entertained thanks to the local BID

Hundreds gathered ringside at Bailey Head on Saturday as jugglers, clowns, acrobats and a host of other entertainers enthralled the crowds.

The street circus is part of a range of events organised by the Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID).

The free event, which was paid for by the BID - a levy paid by traders in the town - saw hoola hoop artists, an alternative Elton John (Elton Wrong) who hurtled down Bailey Street on a white piano, a shopping trolley dance troupe, jugglers, and a host of others that stopped shoppers in their tracks.

The circus, was in town from 11am to 4pm.

Attractions
Entertainment
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News