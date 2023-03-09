WATCH: Snow brings new life to Telford Exotic Zoo - no kidding

Snow welcomed three new bouncing baby goats at Telford Exotic Zoo. Video screengrab: Scott Adams.

Staff at the Exotic Zoo awoke to more than just a winter wonderland on Thursday, with the birth of three new bouncing baby goats.

Owner Scott Adams explained: "We had two babies born this morning, and in the last hour or so another one was born to another mother, and there could be another on its way in the next hour. It's truly the beginning of our baby goat season!"

Worries of travel disruptions are far from the minds of staff at the zoo, who were working hard to ensure the warmth and safety of the attraction's 57 species.

Scott said: "When we have snow it changes a lot of things. When it's just a few flakes it's fine but when it all piles on top of each other it's very heavy and can cause quite a bit of damage.

"We've got lots of people out at the moment clearing off the roofs making it safe for the animals.

"We do have quite a few animals out playing in the snow, but a lot of the animals are all tucked away and obviously it spurred on a couple of our goats to have some babies."

Scott said the new arrivals, which are currently smaller than a piece of A4 paper, were a fantastic addition ahead of the Easter season.

"They're very cute and so, so small," he said.