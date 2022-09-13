Notification Settings

‘Panic stations’ as Telford Exotic Zoo sees energy bill rise £4,000 in a month

By Megan Jones

It's 'panic stations' for a top Telford attraction facing 'crippling' energy bills.

Zoo keeper Ellen Sharp with Martha the bearded dragon at the Exotic Zoo. Martha is currently on a hot water bottle as staff are concerned about energy costs.
Zoo keeper Ellen Sharp with Martha the bearded dragon at the Exotic Zoo. Martha is currently on a hot water bottle as staff are concerned about energy costs.

Telford's Exotic Zoo has said that rising energy costs have driven the attraction to "panic stations", after their bills rose by £4,000 in just one month.

Last month, the zoo was facing energy costs of around £1,000 a month. Staff were devastated to see a £5,000 bill just four weeks later.

Staff have warned the financial situation is "completely unmanageable", and are scrambling to find affordable ways of keeping their animals warm.

Owner, Scott Adams, said he can't bare to think about the winter months, as the cost-of-living crisis is causing the zoo to struggle now.

"Honestly, we can't even think about winter," Scott explained: "The last bill is based on the last four weeks, and it's summer. We haven't got half of the heating going that we'll need over winter.

"A government freeze on energy prices is nothing when it's at an already crippling rate, it's too late. We're already in panic stations.

"As a social enterprise that keeps prices low, it's a financial situation that's completely unmanageable."

The zoo is in discussions about installing solar panels and exploring other methods of green energy, in a bid to lower bills before winter arrives.

"As it stands that's the only way I see out of it," Scott explained.

"To me, that's how the Government should be dealing with it. We need to stop being reliant on gas and oil."

But the team at one of Telford's most loved attractions are trying to keep optimistic, and stress that animal care will never be compromised.

Scott added: "We got through the pandemic, we even built a whole new zoo, we've definitely got it in us. But how many times can you get kicked when you're down?

"We'll never compromise the safety of the animals. But it's disappointing and it's scary. We're really looking forward to a time when we can look up and forward and not worry about a major problem."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

