Telford zoo welcomes colourful new residents

Keeper Sam Cartwright feeding some of the colourful new residents

Hoo Zoo's new Lorikeet Loop provides visitors with the chance to walk among the birds, and visit the attraction's latest inhabitants.

Twenty rainbow lorikeets have joined the zoo's resident cockatiels and budgies in a new, walk-through enclosure. Guests can also feed the lorikeets with nectar purchased from the zoo.

The new birds, renowned for being sweet-natured and playful, arrived at the zoo around two months ago.

"Most of them are rescues," parter Will Dorrell explained, "either ex-pets or from not-so-good homes.

"They're settling in really well and have been in the Loop for around a month, just getting used to their new home.

"The first day we allowed the public in, they were a bit unsure but straight away on the second day they were into the full swing of it.

"Now they're happily eating out of people's hands and really enjoying all the company."

The rainbow lorikeet is native to coastal regions of eastern Australia, with colonies having been established in Tasmania, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

They fly in noisy flocks of one or two dozen birds for up to 40 miles a day to find food.

They are known for being sociable, friendly and intelligent, with the ability to learn many words and phrases. Hoo Zoo's lorikeets, however, are yet to find their voice.

"They haven't starting talking yet," Will added, "but I'm sure in no time they'll pick up a few words."

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World is also playing host to its second Jurassic Park-themed weekend this bank holiday, with tickets still up for grabs.

From Saturday, August 27 to Monday August 29, Jurassic Park vehicles and animatronic dinosaurs will tour the zoo, with an outdoor screening of the 1993 smash hit running on Saturday evening.

Until November 30, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World is open every day from 10am to 5pm. Last admission is 3pm and tickets must be booked online.